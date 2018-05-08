Aditi Ashok clinches second Top 10 finish in a row

Young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok notched up her second successive top-10 finish by finishing Tied-sixth at the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic, here



Aditi Ashok

Young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok notched up her second successive top-10 finish by finishing Tied-sixth at the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic, here. The tournament, cut short to 36 holes because of rain and weather, had Aditi setting the clubhouse target as she played her second and final round in 5-under 66 to finish at 7-under 135.

The event was shortened to 36 holes due to severe weather on Thursday and Friday. This was Aditi's second top-10 in a row after her Tied-seventh at LPGA Mediheal last week. Before that her two best finishes this season were T-14 at Kia Classic and T-19 at Hugel-JTBC La Open.

Later in the evening, Sung Hyun Park showed why she is one of the stars to watch this season as she went on to win the tournament by coming good in clutch situations. Aditi, who shot 69 in the first round also played 14 more holes of her second round on Saturday itself for a total of 32 holes. On Sunday she played her four holes with one birdie and on Par-5 15th and three pars to finish the round in 66.

Aditi's 7-under target came over two hours before Park began so she knew exactly what was needed to capture her third career LPGA win. Her first big step was a long chip in from just off the green at fourth for eagle to jump into a share of the lead. The second was her last shot of the day, when she was on 10-under. Park chipped in for birdie from right of the green to finish at 11-under.

Park's short game was magnificent this week as she took 24 putts in round one and 28 in round two. Lindy Duncan finished birdie-birdie-birdie about 45minutes after Park had finished to post 10-under. The chip-in turned out to be the shot that won Park the tournament.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever