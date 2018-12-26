Aditi Budhathoki joins cast of Inside Edge 2

television

Aditi Budhathoki had featured in the music video of a Punjabi song titled Main teri ho gayi by Millind Gaba

Actress Aditi Budhathoki will be next seen in Inside Edge 2. The series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment Private Limited. "All I can say is that it's a very important role and I am extremely excited for the audience's reaction to it. It is extremely special as I have tremendous love for Farhan Sir's work and working under his production is one of the major ticks in my checklist," Aditi said in a statement.

Aditi had featured in the music video of a Punjabi song titled "Main teri ho gayi" by Millind Gaba. Actor Vivek Oberoi is also part of the second season of the cricket-themed web series "Inside Edge".

The story of "Inside Edge" revolves around cricket and its dark side, which involves the business world, the world of glamour and entertainment and politics that go around it.

