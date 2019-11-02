Aditi Govitrikar: Aim to make our society mentally strong, not only Bollywood

As an artist, it's not always easy to balance personal life with professional life, one needs to plan and schedule everything accordingly. What frequently happens these days is that actors get extremely busy with their professional commitments and have no time for themselves. However, Aditi Govitrikar has managed to strike the right balance and has made many significant and important decisions throughout her life.

Despite her busy schedule, she had a dream of pursuing her Master's in Psychology from the esteemed Harvard University as she has a penchant for researching and studying a lot, last year she made that dream finally come to life. Apart from studies, she's currently pursuing a Mental Health Awareness program where she's helping celebrities and other people alike with counselling as well as therapy sessions. Aditi says ''India ranks really low on the happiness index as a country."

"Somewhere, we are not satisfied with our own lifestyles. The number of mental health problems is on a rise day by day, but on the brighter side, more people are coming out and talking about their problems or concerns and are seeking help because of the increasing awareness than ever before. I occasionally take corporate workshops and counselling sessions in many multinational companies where the problem is multiplying at a very rapid pace. We have workshops and personal counselling sessions, which really helps them as it gives the employees an outlet to open up and work towards making a difference they wish to see."

The actress is juggling multiple things at the moment in her life, but her current focus predominantly remains on raising awareness around mental health to make the world a better place through her online campaigns and social posts. We can now undoubtedly say that Dr Aditi Govitrikar is 'beauty with a purpose'.

On the work front, Dr Aditi Govitrikar will be seen in movies such as "Koi Jaane Na" along with Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, a film expected to release in 2020, followed by the series titled 'Grey Stories' along with comedian Kiku Sharda.

