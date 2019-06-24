Aditi Govitrikar: I haven't taken a break I am busy with my counselling sessions
We all know that Aditi Govitrikar, besides being a flawless actress, is the only Indian Mrs World to be a medical doctor and a psychologist
The very gorgeous actress, supermodel, and dedicated psychologist Aditi Govitrikar has recently spoken about her long absence from the big screen since 2017.
However, on her short sabbatical from the films, since 2017, Aditi has revealed that she hasn't taken a break from her acting career. She has acted in a web series, Parchayee and web film, 377 - Abnormal. But she is also busy with her counselling sessions with corporate personalities and celebrities.
On being asked why Aditi is laser-focusing on her counselling sessions nowadays, the super-glamorous actress revealed that she emphasizes on mental health awareness and emotional quotient because it is the need of the hour and she wants to bring about the change. Earlier, Aditi expressed her concern about the people working in the film industry who suffer from depression due to excessive stress in the workplace.
Aditi added that her next project Smile Please, helmed by Vikram Phadnis is going to be released in July while another movie Koi Jane Na, will hit the screens in October.
Aditi has not only appeared in commercial masala movies like Bheja Fry 2 or De Dana Dan, but she has proved her true colours in movies like Who Is the First Wife of My Father, Paheli and Soch too.
However, after her last film Who Is the First Wife of My Father, directed by Zeeshan Ahmad in 2017, film enthusiasts and Aditi's fans are eagerly waiting for her soulful appearances in forthcoming movies.
