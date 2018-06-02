Aditi Mittal calls out Rishi Kapoor for his abusive behaviour on Twitter

"Rishi Kapoor keeps abusing people online, and every news portal keeps covering his movies and interviews as if this kind of behaviour is normal (sic)." It was no laughing matter for Aditi.



Aditi Mittal and Rishi Kapoor

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal took on Rishi Kapoor after he hit out at a Twitter user, who was critical of the Sanju trailer, which stars his son Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote, "Rishi Kapoor keeps abusing people online, and every news portal keeps covering his movies and interviews as if this kind of behaviour is normal (sic)." It was no laughing matter for Aditi.

Rishi Kapoor is no new to Twitter controversies and keeps making headlines for his tweets. The actor uses the medium to share his views -- and sometimes got into trouble for speaking without any filter. For instance, he was criticised for posting a lewd tweet on politician Hillary Clinton, faced flak for posting an indecent video involving a child, and created a stir with his tweet about former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's shirtless act while also cheering for the Indian women's cricket team.

He had also taken a short break on Twitter and after he was back, the veteran actor says he missed all the fun and fights on the social networking site.

