Aditi Rao Hydari asks Twitteratis to volunteer for Scribble Foundation

Aditi Rao Hydari has tweeted a beautiful picture of a little boy standing in front of a painted wall

Aditi Rao Hydari

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari has requested Twiiter users to contribute their bit for "Scribble Foundation". She has tweeted a beautiful picture of a little boy standing in front of a painted wall.

In the tweet Aditi wrote: "...Listen, the cause is more important so a big shout out to Scribble Foundation..." Mumbai-based not-for-profit organization works for bringing art and artists into the lives of all children through localized workshops, artist interactions and social media.

