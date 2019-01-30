Aditi Rao Hydari believes literacy is essential to break the cycle of poverty

bollywood

Aditi Rao Hydari, who supports the NGO Teach for Change, recently said that one needs to be educated to beat poverty. We couldn't agree more

Aditi Rao Hydari. Pic/Aditi's official Instagram account

Aditi Rao Hydari believes it is important to promote education and literacy in order to battle poverty. She said in a statement, "I truly believe that literacy and education are essential for an individual to realise their full potential and to break the cycle of poverty."

Aditi has been one of the foremost supporters of the NGO Teach For Change, which works to improve literacy and reading skills among children from low-income communities studying in government schools. She will also launch the Pega Teach For Change movement, which is an expansion of the initiative to eight Indian cities for the upcoming academic year.

"I am very glad that Teach For Change is launching a nationwide movement and I pledge my support to the initiative and encourage all committed citizens who want to make a difference to sign up for the programme and volunteer to teach," she added.

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in the Hindi films Padmaavat and Daas Dev. Her upcoming film is in Tamil, titled Psycho, a psychological thriller, which is slated for release in April.

