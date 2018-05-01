Aditi Rao Hydari: If anyone wants to screw me over, it's their problem

Aditi Rao Hydari, who has got rave reviews for her role in the hit film 'Padmaavat', spoke about her career in Vogue India's May 2018 issue



Aditi Rao Hydari expressed her gratitude for the support she receives from Bollywood artistes today because she had no backing in the industry when she made her debut. Hydari said, "I have no backing in the film industry. It is thrilling to be supported by people you love and respect. I just choose to continue doing the things (I believe in), and I ensure I don't hurt anyone. If anyone wants to screw me over, it's their problem."

The actress, who has got rave reviews for her role in the hit film 'Padmaavat', spoke about her career in Vogue India's May 2018 issue. The cover image of the issue has been shot on the OnePlus 6, which is said to be the first ever Indian magazine cover shot on a smartphone.

For Hydari, it is all about the arts. "I love painting, music, colour and dance. Acting is an amalgamation of all art forms... You can be anybody or anything. It's safe and secure, it's comfort."

