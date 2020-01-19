Aditi Rao Hydari, Shakti Mohan, Mithali Raj collaborate for a campaign

Aditi Rao Hydari, Shakti Mohan and former captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj have been roped in as the latest ambassadors of a hair colour brand. The three have been selected to encourage women to embrace their uniqueness and celebrate their self-worth. They have been sharing pictures from the campaign on social media.

What caught our attention was Mohan's snapshots. The dancer and TV personality sports a short bob off-screen (inset). Netizens have been wondering how her tresses grew long overnight in the ad. We are intrigued too by the mission cover-up.

On the work front, Shakti Mohan has choreographed a dance for Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming Shamshera. "When it comes to actors, I had a wish to work with Ranbir Kapoor because I love him as an actor and I think he is one of the finest we have right now. I have choreographed a song for him in Shamshera. The film releases later this year and I am looking forward to it. God is kind to me that my wishes come true," Shakti said in a chat with IANS.

Aditi Rao Hydari, on the other hand, has quite a few film projects in her kitty. She has Tamil film Psycho, Telugu film V, and Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train in the pipeline this year.

