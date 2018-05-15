Aditi Rao Hydari shoot for her film despite neck injury

Aditi Rao Hydari sustained injuries on the set of Sankalp Reddy's untitled Telugu film, which is being shot in Hyderabad



Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari has been wearing a neck brace but it has not stopped her pace. The actor sustained injuries on the set of Sankalp Reddy's untitled Telugu film, which is being shot in Hyderabad. Aditi needs to wear heavy metal costumes and head gear. Being in costume for hours has taken a toll on her. Yesterday, during the shoot, she sprained her neck. A physiotherapist was called on the set. Despite the injury, she has been shooting at breakneck speed.

Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari expressed her gratitude for the support she receives from Bollywood artistes today because she had no backing in the industry when she made her debut. Hydari said, "I have no backing in the film industry. It is thrilling to be supported by people you love and respect. I just choose to continue doing the things (I believe in), and I ensure I don't hurt anyone. If anyone wants to screw me over, it's their problem." The actress, who has got rave reviews for her role in the hit film Padmaavat, spoke about her career in Vogue India's May 2018 issue.

Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about 'MeToo' movement

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates