Aditya Narayan apparently took wrong U-turn, leading to accident: Mumbai cops

Singer Aditya Narayan was arrested yesterday for ramming his SUV into an auto rickshaw, injuring the driver and the woman passenger. He was released on bail at 10.30 pm, on a surety of Rs 10,000.

Aditya, who hosts a reality singing contest on TV, was initially mistaken for an actor by witnesses who called the police. The police control room received a call around 12.30 pm, stating that an actor had dashed into a rickshaw and injured two at Lokhandwala Back Road. When the Versova police got there, they realised it was Aditya Narayan who had collided into the victims.



The collsion left a dent in the auto and injured the driver and passenger

As per Aditya's version of events, he was driving to work in his Mercedes Benz, when he collided with an auto as it was taking a U-turn opposite Indralok building at Lokhandwala Back Road. He took the injured to Kokilaben Hospital paid their medical expenses. The rickshaw driver was identified as Rajkumar Palekar, 64. He suffered a head injury and was still unconscious at the time of going to print. He lives with his wife and son at Vile Parle. Sources close to the victims identified the passenger as Surekha Shivekar, 32, a resident of Joseph Patel Wadi. She suffered a minor fracture on her right leg and an abrasion on her left leg.

She lives with her two daughters and mother-in-law. Sources said that Surekha is a widow who supports her family with her earnings as a beautician. The police are conducting medical tests to ascertain whether Aditya was driving drunk. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

