Aditya Narayan: It's a conscious decision to move out of television

music

Having found fame on the telvision, Mixtape singer Aditya Narayan hopes to train focus on music

Aditya Narayan

A stint as actor, host and singer on his resume, Aditya Narayan has arguably worked his charm to make an impression over the last few years with his participation in reality shows. And while the small screen industry, in a bid to exploit the popularity he's acquired on the platform, continues to offer him a spate of projects, the artiste says it's probably time to call it a day.

"I identify as a musician; music is my first and last love," says the son of veteran singer, Udit Narayan, adding, "When you are multi-faceted, finding a balance is tough. It's amazing to do different things, but if I am shooting, and a composer needs me to turn up at the studio in 15 minutes to record a scratch, I'm often not available. So, that works against me. I offend some people; no one likes that. They feel I'm not interested, but that's not the case. It's been a conscious decision to move out of television this year."

Also read: Neeti Mohan and Aditya Narayan's musical face-off!

Set to feature in T-Series' Mixtape, Narayan doesn't mince words when admitting that while an "established name" in TV, he wouldn't count himself among the A-league of musicians. He hopes to change that in the near future, given that being a singer in this era appears to pose its share of pros.

"Today, many independent artistes are coming up, and making interesting content, whether that is in rock, Hindi, English or Punjabi music. I'm all for Bollywood music, but that can be restrictive. In Bollywood, an album will have two to three songs, with one being a promotional track and another, a situational one. Fortunately, we have new platforms of music where indie artistes are thriving. The two industries should co-exist."

Also read: Aditya Narayan: Won't work with music labels ever

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates