Aditya Narayan: Sometimes I wish I wasn't Udit Narayan's son, then people would've taken me seriously

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have talked about the issue of nepotism that has been prevalent in the Hindi film industry for decades. The debate fumed on social media post the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The latest artist from the industry that has talked about it is Aditya Narayan.

Son of veteran singer Udit Narayan, the singer said those who feel it's easier for insiders, must understand the grass is always greener on the other side. Talking to Hindustan Times, Aditya said, "There have been times when I wish I wasn't the son of Udit Narayan and then people would've taken me more seriously, and I would've been able to prove my point. I've also thought if my father wasn't one of the most accomplished musicians in the country, there would've been things left for me to achieve. And above everything else, comes the pressure of expectations and comparisons."

"If you think about the popular singers, actors, lyricists, directors, most of them don't have a background in the industry. I agree it's easier for us to get the first opportunity, but this industry is commerce-driven. Only people who can churn profit will be employed. Talent is, of course, an essential criterion but unless your films or songs make a profit, you're nothing," he added.

Recently, the actor grabbed headlines when he confessed that he was going through a rough patch during the lockdown period. He also revealed that he had only Rs 18,000 in his account and had to sell his bike to sustain himself.

Aditya reiterated that his comment was misunderstood. "No one was prepared for this pandemic or were expecting to go jobless for months. Many are suffering and they need to know that they aren't alone. I also go through days when I'm worried about my EMIs, work etc and then there are days when things are good. The pandemic has led to anxiety and depression given the stress. By sharing my story, I wanted to share everyone's concern. Good or bad, we celebrities always run the risk of being misunderstood. To make it clear, I haven't gone bankrupt and can afford a marriage," he said.

There has also been some good news for the singer who recently announced that he's all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The duo worked together in Vikram Bhatt's Shaapit in 2010. Recently, Aditya shared a picture of a family get-together on the occasion of Karva Chauth.

in an interview, Aditya spilled the beans on how he found his soulmate in her and how he plans to get married. The playback singer says, "Shweta and I are extremely excited to finally get married after being in a relationship for 10 years. Due to the pandemic, the wedding will only include family and close friends. We are planning to have a sangeet function on the day of the reception, which will include performances by the entire family. Our wedding outfits are designed by Shweta because along with being an actress, she is also a fashion designer. For many years now, she has been designing my outfits."

Revealing how he proposed to his soulmate, He said, "Maldives was my first choice. I had planned to propose to her at the exotic beach destination in March 2020 and I had kept the ring ready since December 2019. Our flights were booked in March, but eight hours before our departure, we got the news that Maldives was under lockdown. So, I could not officially get engaged then. When we went to Lonavala, I surprised her by popping the question and slipping the ring on her finger."

