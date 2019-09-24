MENU

Aditya Pancholi granted anticipatory bail by Dindoshi sessions court in rape case

Published: Sep 24, 2019, 15:23 IST | Samiullah Khan

Judge Hemant B Gaikwad granted the bail to Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi in a rape case

Aditya Pancholi in a pic shared on Instagram by Sunil Malhan
Aditya Pancholi in a pic shared on Instagram by Sunil Malhan

The Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Aditya Pancholi. Judge Hemant B Gaikwad granted the bail to the actor.

The police had registered the FIR against the 54-year-old actor under section 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence), 384 (punishment for extortion), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In July 2019, the Dindoshi sessions granted interim relief to actor Aditya Pancholi till July 19, in a rape case filed against him by a top Bollywood actress.

