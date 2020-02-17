Aditya Roy Kapur: Malang changed audience's perception of me

With the collections of Malang nearing the R50-crore mark, Aditya Roy Kapur can heave a sigh of relief. The box-office validation aside, the actor is glad that the actioner gave him the opportunity to explore a grey character, which has served as a much-needed change of pace from his lover-boy roles.

"It has given me the biggest opening of my career. The film has changed the audience's perception of me; I am being accepted in the action space. It is a big deal for me as I have grown up on actioners," smiles Kapur, adding that the thriller is being lapped up by the masses. "I watched the film at Gaiety, where the audience was whistling and hooting."

He says that director Mohit Suri wanted to throw a curveball to the audience after their last outing, Aashiqui 2 (2013). "Mohit and I knew that we couldn't top Aashiqui's magic. So, we didn't want to repeat ourselves." The actor is optimistic about the year as he looks forward to the release of Anurag Basu's Ludo, and Sadak 2. "From having one film in two years, to three releases this year, I have come a long way."

