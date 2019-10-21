Aditya Roy Kapur down, but not out

Shooting for his first action film, Malang, has taken a toll on Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor, who filmed a chunk of the Mohit Suri-directed film in Goa last month, suffered a shoulder injury while performing a stunt. Though Kapur took adequate rest and subsequently resorted to physiotherapy to treat the ligament tear, his injury resurfaced recently.

A source reveals, "The doctor had advised him to refrain from any strenuous activity. But Aditya had to film an action scene for Sadak 2. This aggravated his shoulder injury. Since he cannot afford a break, he is now filming scenes that are not physically demanding." The actor’s spokesperson confirmed the news.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates