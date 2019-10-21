MENU

Aditya Roy Kapur down, but not out

Updated: Oct 21, 2019, 07:39 IST | Mohar Basu |

Hurt while filming Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur's shoulder injury aggravates during the latest shoot of his upcoming flick Malang

Aditya Roy Kapoor
Aditya Roy Kapoor

Shooting for his first action film, Malang, has taken a toll on Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor, who filmed a chunk of the Mohit Suri-directed film in Goa last month, suffered a shoulder injury while performing a stunt. Though Kapur took adequate rest and subsequently resorted to physiotherapy to treat the ligament tear, his injury resurfaced recently.

A source reveals, "The doctor had advised him to refrain from any strenuous activity. But Aditya had to film an action scene for Sadak 2. This aggravated his shoulder injury. Since he cannot afford a break, he is now filming scenes that are not physically demanding." The actor’s spokesperson confirmed the news.

