Aditya Roy Kapur experiences the U2 concert from the other end along with the crowd!

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is loved by fans for several reasons, and doing things laymen do is a major reason behind his mass appeal. And the actor did something out of the box yet again. Aditya attended the U2 concert that was held in Mumbai on December 15.

Aditya experienced U2's first-ever concert at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai with an economy ticket and not with a VIP pass. The reason behind Aditya doing this in disguise was only to get a taste of the concert with the crowd. Talking about the concert, the actor said, "Watching it from way back just isn't the same, so I put a cap on and put my head down and it was all good."

The U2 band arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and they were seen celebrating their famous album The Joshua Tree. On the professional front, Aditya currently has three films on his plate, namely Malang, Life In A Metro 2, and Sadak 2.

