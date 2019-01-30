Aditya Roy Kapur surprises fans by making early Instagram debut

bollywood

After enough convincing from Varun Dhawan, actor Aditya Roy Kapur finally entered the world of Instagram

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aashiqui 2 boy, Aditya Roy Kapur has finally entered the crazy world of social media. The actor marked his debut on Instagram. He shared a beautiful picture with his two teenage girl fans. The post depicts that Aditya's Instagram debut is purely dedicated to his fans. The actor has many fan clubs on him, and just to maintain its authenticity, he named his Instagram handle as 'adityaroykapuryaitsme'.

Aditya Roy Kapur shared his first post and commented, "Just got convinced to do the impossible by these two lovely ladies. #helloinstagram [sic]." These two girls, we assume are his fans, who handle his fan club accounts on social media.

The Fitoor actor was supposed to debut on August 31 as informed by his Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan. The latter had taken to his social media account to declare this news, which left the netizens beaming with joy. Therefore, users have taken to this post and have left comments such as: "@varundvn there’s time for 31st August [sic]." Another read: "But really, look at that adorable face right there first, it’s sunny today in London and second, I see this! Whatta day [sic]."

"Welcome... I was waiting for you @adityaroykapuryaitsme," read another comment.

In less than two days, Aditya Roy has attracted more than 90,000 followers and his followers are increasing rapidly. The actor is following 52 people.

Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan also welcomed the actor. On the professional front, Aditya will be seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank.

