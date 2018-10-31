Aditya Roy Kapur to back girls' football team

bollywood

The girls - all aged between 15 to 19 years - are talented, but are unable to take their passion forward due to lack of financial aid. Some of them have the potential to reach the district level.

Given the football enthusiast that Aditya Roy Kapur is, it's not surprising to hear that the actor has decided to sponsor a local women's team in Khar.

A source informs, "Aditya plays football for the All Star Football Club every weekend. When a fellow player told him about an all-girls team that is struggling to make ends meet, he reached out to them. The girls — all aged between 15 to 19 years — are talented, but are unable to take their passion forward due to lack of financial aid. Some of them have the potential to reach the district level. So, Aditya has decided to hire a coach, whose fees will be borne by him. He will also be providing them with football kits. He wants the girls to better their game, and play at the district or state level, if possible. The dynamics of his involvement with the team is yet to be worked out, but he has unofficially adopted them."

Confirming his association with the team, Kapur said, "Anyone who loves the game, should have an opportunity to play it. I've been passionate about sports and I'm happy to help others who feel the same way."

