Aditya Roy Kapur to marry rumoured girlfriend Diva Dhawan?

Aditya Roy Kapur was asked about Diva Dhawan on Koffee With Karan, but he refused to divulge any details.

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most handsome actors and eligible bachelors on the Bollywood block. The Aashiqui 2 actor has a humongous female fan following and seems that many of those fans' hearts would shatter on learning the news of Aditya's marriage. The Kalank actor, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with model-girlfriend Diva Dhawan, might soon tie the knot with her.

A report in Mumbai Mirror states that wedding bells will soon ring for Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor might get engaged in the next one or two months, and his fans can't wait for the big fat Bollywood wedding for next year. When Aditya Roy Kapur appeared on the famous chat show Koffee With Karan season 6, he was asked if he was single. While the show's host Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra prompted Diva Dhawan's name, Aditya brushed the rumour aside. The 33-year-old maintained that he was "just friends" with Diva.

Speaking about the equation he shares with Diva Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur affirmed, "She's a lovely girl and an old friend. We met at a fashion show many years ago and we are good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays. So we got papped and stories started."

Speaking about Diva Dhawan, a Times of India report says that the model was born in Long Island, New York, to Indian parents in 1990 and has been modelling from the age of 14. She pursued her education from the Fashion Institute of Technology and has walked the ramp for bigwigs from the fashion world, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra among other designers. She was recently seen with Ranveer Singh in a soft drink commercial.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur's name was also linked with Shraddha Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. However, none of them spoke about it in public. A few months ago, Aditya had shared a photograph of himself on his Instagram account with a t-shirt that read, "Single". His Bollywood folks could not stop pulling his leg on the Instagram post. Arjun Kapoor commented saying, "Chal jhoota". Even Parineeti Chopra agreed and commented, "A LIE" whereas sister-in-law Vidya Balan said "Aree waah".

On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur's last film, Kalank that released on April 30, 2019, did not fare well at the box office. While a major section of the audience did not connect with the film, they appreciated Aditya's role in the film. The chocolate boy is currently shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang with Disha Patani. The Baaghi actress has paired up for the first time with the Aashiqui actor, and they do make for a fresh pair. Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Apart from this, the Fitoor actor has paired up with Mahesh Bhatt for the remake of Sadak, titled Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt as his love interest.

