Aditya Roy Kapur undergoes six-month intense training before filming for Malang

Trailer Sudarshan Amkar said: "We added Kalaripayattu to his daily regimen to build his body's flexibility and agility"

Aditya Roy Kapur

After filming a few scenes in Goa, Aditya Roy Kapur has headed to Mauritius for the second schedule of Malang. Over the next two weeks, the actor will be required to tap into his action side as he shoots three high-octane sequences, including a car chase and a hand-to-hand combat scene. While the team has roped in a local stunt director for the scenes in question, trainer Sudarshan D Amkar has travelled with Kapur to ensure seamless execution of the stunts.

Amkar reveals that he has been training him over the past six months, keeping the demands of the Mohit Suri-directed action thriller in mind. "When Aditya first came to me, he had a huge body. [For this film], we had to build on his flexibility and agility. So, we added Kalaripayattu movements to his daily regimen so that his body could move in every angle. We trained for two hours every day, starting our routine with dynamic stretches. It would allow us to see where his body is imbalanced. We also practised kicks and punches, besides his cardio sessions."

Though details of the shoot are being kept under wraps, sources close to the film tell us that a scene in the climax has been designed along the lines of car chase sequences in The Fast & The Furious series.

Amkar adds that since Kapur is new to the action, he is all the more prone to injuries. "We carry resistance bands on set because if his body is not warm, he won't feel athletic. If the body isn't physically prepared for action, it can lead to severe injuries. So we have focused on a holistic preparation, keeping an eye on everything that he is expected to perform in the film."

