Aditya Roy Kapur unleashes his beast mode in the first look of Mohit Suri's Malang

Mohit Suri, the man behind films like Zeher, Kalyug, Aashiqui 2, and Ek Villain, is now gearing up for another romantic thriller titled Malang. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu. This is set to be another offering from Bollywood that marries romance and thrill, exactly the kind of cinema Suri revels in.

Kapoor, who's said to essay a character with dark shades, took to his Twitter account to share the first look of Aditya Roy Kapur. Well, the actor can be seen channeling his inner beast in the first poster and it's Kapur like never before. His fans are likely to be left surprised in all the good ways.

Kapoor wrote- Love is so pure, so is hate. And he also announced the trailer of the movie will be out on January 6. Well, we can't wait, here's the tweet with the first poster:

On the occasion of his birthday on December 24, Anil Kapoor also unveiled his own look from the film and that eerie laugh suggests this is going to be a scary character. In case you missed it, here it is:

MALANG on my Birthday! pic.twitter.com/iyr577KYxS — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 24, 2019

Suri, in his last two films, tackled the tale of impassioned romances, but with this outing, he goes back to the same genre he has always succeeded in.

Another takeaway from his movies always happens to be its music, and this has been the case right from the time he made his debut as a director. In the days of remixes, here's one film we hope won't disappoint and offer us a refreshing musical score. Also, it promises to showcase Disha Patani like never before. All set to release on February 7, Malang should present the essence of love like never before, and maybe like never again.

