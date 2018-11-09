Aditya Roy Kapur's special gesture for his Indore fans!

bollywood

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur recently wrapped up shooting for director Abhishek Verman's upcoming film Kalank in Indore

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur recently wrapped up shooting for director Abhishek Verman's upcoming film Kalank in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. During his stay in the city, the actor received a flood of fan clubs, requesting him to take out time to meet them. But he could only spend on time with them (on Saturday) after his schedule in the city got over, informs a source to the actor.

The source shares, "The cast and the crew were requested not to take their phones on the sets of the film and avoid meeting outsiders when they were shooting". However, all that didn't let the spirits of the fans die easily as a few of them used to follow the actor to the location of the film, just to catch a glimpse of their favorite star.

"As soon as a few fan clubs in Indore heard that Aditya was shooting in their city, they started making rounds of the hotel, where the actor had put up, to catch a glimpse of him. A few fans had also been visiting him on the sets every day in the hope to meet him," informs the source.

The source also adds that every time the actor bumped into his fans, he would greet them with a smile.

Besides Aditya, Kalank features actors Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemmu, and Sanjay Dutt.

In the film, Aditya is paired with Alia, with whom he is also working in Sadak 2. Meanwhile, when not shooting, Aditya and Varun bonded over some local cuisines and lot of add sessions. Recently, Varun's Instagram story featured a fun photo of both of them together flexing their muscles.

