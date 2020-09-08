Aditya Seal on nepotism as an outsider: Some brainless person glamourised the word

Bollywood outsider Aditya Seal does not agree with the allegation that nepotism reigns in the film industry and, without taking names, says some brainless person has glamourised the word.

The word nepotism caught momentum after actress Kangana Ranaut used it for the first time on "Koffee With Karan", accusing show host and filmmaker Karan Johar of being the flag-bearer of nepotism in Bollywood. The debate over the subject was revived by Kangana recently after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, an outsider who had gone on to become a star in Bollywood.

Aditya was recently seen in the 2019 teenybopper flick, Student Of The Year 2, produced by Johar. "I did 'Ek Chotisi Love Story' and 'Purani Jeans', where I was launched. There was another film, 'Tum Bin II' where I was re-launched and then I did 'Student Of The Year 2'. So, for me, I don't understand the theory of insider-outsider at all because me being an outsider and getting launched and re-launched -- why would anyone do that?" Aditya told IANS.

"If they see something in me, if they see I have the skill set which they feel is right for their film, they have taken me. Nepotism word does not resonate with me," he avered.

Aditya looks at the situation from the point of view of a producer: "I would want to have somebody 'jiske naam pe main picture bech sakun (someone on whose name I can sell the film)', and someone for whom the audience come and watch the film," he said.

He says the audience makes stars. "Why have you made Alia Bhatt who she is? Why have you made Varun Dhawan who he is?" said Aditya, adding: "They have come in and proved themselves time and again. After eight to 10 years of being your favourite actor, today you are abusing her (Alia) I don't understand this," he said.

Without taking names, he said the word "nepotism" has been unduly spotlighted and is just stupidity.

"This word has been glamorised. Kisi be-akal insaan ne is word ko glamourise kiya hai (some brainless person has glamourised the word). Usko sochke karna chahiye tha (they should have thought about it). It is just stupidity," Aditya said.

He will next be seen in "Anamika", a story that is a part of four films about forbidden love. It is directed by Priyadarshan. The four-story project is titled "Forbidden Love". It comprises four films -- "Diagnosis Of Love", "Rules Of The Game", "Anamika" and "Arranged Marriage".

Ali Fazal, Aahana Kumra, Patralekhaa, Omkar Kapoor, Anindita Bose, Pooja Kumar, Harsh Chhaya, Raima Sen, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rannvijaya Singh, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, also feature in the cast, across the four films.

