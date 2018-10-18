Aditya Seal: Overwhelming to be in film like Namaste England

bollywood

For Aditya Seal, the experience of working on a film like Namaste England has been an overwhelming experience.

For Tum Bin 2 actor Aditya Seal, the experience of working on a film like "Namaste England' has been an overwhelming experience. The movie, directed by Vipul Shah, features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

"It's overwhelming and amazing to be a part of such a big film. Arjun and Parineeti are like a house on fire. Their little 'nok jokh (bickering)' is super cute and keeps you entertained," Aditya said in a statement.

He says he can't reveal much about the character he essays in the movie. Namaste England will release on Thursday. Namaste England has been creating immense buzz owing to the adorable chemistry between the leading duo. This will be Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's second collaboration after starring together in their debut film Ishaqzaade.

The film, has been shot in Punjab and London, and traces the journey of two individuals who travel across the landscapes of India and Europe. It is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The movie is a sequel of the 2007 film 'Namaste London', which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

