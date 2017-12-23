Aditya Thackeray feels age to contest elections should be reduced to 21 or 18

It will help in deeper engagement of young and passionate people with the system and make it more vibrant, said Aaditya Thackeray

Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray today demanded that the age to contest elections for legislative bodies be lowered to 21 or 18 years. The current minimum age for fighting the Lok Sabha or state assembly election is 25. Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, said if one can vote at 18 then why can't fight polls to become a lawmaker.

"If one can vote at 18, why cant one contest elections at 18 or 21? In some countries, one can contest elections at the age of 18. Our youth is responsible and energetic enough to be the change and do good things," he tweeted. When contacted, the 27-year-old told PTI that lowering the age will help youngsters become part of the legislative system.

It will help in deeper engagement of young and passionate people with the system and make it more vibrant, said Aaditya Thackeray, whose organisation is the youth wing of the Shiv Sena.

