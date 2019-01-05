Aditya Thackeray: Unfair to say 'Thackeray' made for political gains

national

Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aditya Thackeray Friday said it would be unfair to say that the upcoming biopic "Thackeray" on his late grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray is made for gaining any political mileage. Aditya said Bal Thackeray stayed away from elections so it was not fair to think that there was political benefit to achieve out of the movie.

"He was an ideology in himself in terms of where he started: from being a kid who couldn't pay his fees in school, to making sure so many people got education in the state, to having a voice not just for Maharashtra, where we contest elections, but across India, where we never contested elections." He further said, his grandfather went "beyond electoral politics". "To think there is political gain out of it, I don't think it is fair thing to say. Without having an issue in mind and be inspired and do everything with conviction is something everyone should do it. "It is an important year for India, it is make or break year for India. It is not just about politics but it is about having conviction about India and what the future has in store.

It is very important for young boys and girls to think how you can take your own life and the country ahead." Aditya was talking at a press conference for the upcoming film "Cheat India", featuring Emraan Hashmi. The makers of "Cheat India" and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is the producer of "Thackeray", and Aditya came together to announce the decision to prepone Emraan's film release from January 25 to 18 in a show of respect to Thackeray. Raut said that when the makers started work on "Thackeray" they did not have dates of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the title role. But they had decided to finish the film in a year and to release it in January 2019.

"We wanted to show to the nation what is Balasaheb Thackeray all about. A lot of biopics are made. If we had political motive, we could have done some other work. We wanted to tell people including the young generation about Balasaheb Thackeray, his work. "There are lot of things that people don't know about him, the beginning of his journey, the work he has done for Maharashtra and the entire country. His life has been full of struggle and difficulties. Like how you see a masala story on screen, his life is all like that. His life is a story in itself." When prodded further about the politics of the movie, Raut said, "It is not cheap India."

To a query about him being an orator like his late grandfather, Aditya said it would be unfair to compare both of them. "I am not an orator. I can't give speeches. I try to have conversations with people. I would not like to compare myself to him, he was a much bigger personality. It is not fair on either of us. "To think I would be like him one day wouldn't do justice. My job would be what he has created to take it two steps forward. For me to emulate him would not be the right thing to do.

He would prefer me to be myself and be in the skin I am comfortable in." Asked about his proposal for entertainment establishments in the state to remain open 24X7, Aditya said, "The proposal was that malls, movie theatres, spa, gyms, shops, restaurants and cafes remain open for 24 hours. Like we, including the media do not have any fix daily routine, considering all this I had proposed it. The signature of the CMO is left."

