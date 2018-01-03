Adityanath chairs UP State Investment Promotion Board's maiden meet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired the maiden meeting of the UP State Investment Promotion Board here on Tuesday and told industrialists that there were ample opportunities for development and assured that the government would provi



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired the maiden meeting of the UP State Investment Promotion Board here on Tuesday and told industrialists that there were ample opportunities for development and assured that the government would provide them full security. He also pointed out that investors and industrialists of the state and from elsewhere in the country now have a positive outlook about investing in the state and added that the state government was committed to making this a long term state.

To accelerate the change of mindset in the industry towards UP, he added, the state is hosting a UP Investors Summit-2018, in the state capital on February 21-22. Terming the industrialists on the Board as brand ambassadors of the state, Adityanath said that their skills, experience, investment Aand suggestions were crucial for the state. He also sought their help and cooperation for the new innings of development of Uttar Pradesh and informed them that the rules have been changed and simplified based on the suggestions given by them and added that it will be done as per need in future too.

The Chief Minister also said that the board members should make best use of the opportunities available and also urge their fellow industrialists and investors to follow suit. Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said that the chief minister wanted to see UP as a preferred industrial hub and added that the focus of the state government was not merely to clear investment proposals but ensure industrialization of the state.

Complete sessions have been kept on focus sectors like the agro-food processing, dairy, textile, renewable energy, tourism, civil aviation, electronics, IT and start-ups, films, MSME. A full session has been kept for the NRIs. Netherland, Finland and Czech Republic are country partners for the summit, said officials. CII and FICCI are national partners for the summit, EY is the knowledge partner, IIT Kanpur is the technology partner and IIM Lucknow is the academic partner. Officials said that draft proposals for policies for aerospace and defence, pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles, warehousing and logistics have been prepared.

These will be presented before the state cabinet and approvals taken. A portal for single window system is also being developed, officials of the Chief Minister's Office already been named for its and continuous monitoring is underway.

