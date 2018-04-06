Adityanath: UP planning memorial for South Korean Queen in Ayodhya

During the meeting, discussions were held on further strengthening the economic and cultural ties between South Korea and UP.

Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to build a memorial in the name of South Korean queen Heo Hwang-ok in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the visiting South Korean Ambassador Shin Bong-Kil on Friday. During the meeting, discussions were held on further strengthening the economic and cultural ties between South Korea and UP. The Chief Minister said there were immense possibilities for both the sides in the tourism sector to explore and promote.

People in South Korea believe that 2,000 years ago, an Ayodhya princess had married a Korean king Kim Suro. At present, their descendants are members of the "Crock Clan" and they had built a memorial in Ayodhya, visited by a large number of tourists from South Korea.

Through the Korean envoy, Adityanath extended an invite to dignitaries of South Korea to take part in the "Deepotsava" event to be held in November in Ayodhya.

Inviting investment in the state, Adityanath assured of all possible help and cooperation to South Korean investors and entrepreneurs.

Bong-Kil apprised Adityanath of South Korea's willingness to make the relations with India more comprehensive. He also extended an invite to the Chief Minister to visit South Korea.

Bong-Kil also said his country will assist in developing Shrawasti district and that South Korea will also partner in the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The South Koran envoy pointed out that after Vietnam, South Korean major Samsung had maximum investment in Uttar Pradesh. He said LG Electronics also planned to invest in the state.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever