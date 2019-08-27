Administration withdraws order declaring two-day school holiday in view of 'heatwave' in Guwahati

national

Earlier today, the district administration had issued an order for all the schools to remain closed on August 27 and August 28 in view of 'severe heat conditions'

Guwahati: Kamrup Metropolitan district administration in view of 'improving weather conditions' has withdrawn its earlier order for schools to remain closed for the next two days due to 'severe heatwave conditions'. According to news agency ANI, the district administration had issued an order for all the schools in the district to remain closed on August 27 and August 28 in view of 'severe heat conditions'.

Assam: All schools in Kamrup Metropolitan district to remain closed for 2 days (27-28 August) in view of 'severe heat conditions'. pic.twitter.com/0PTlebZkgP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

"In view of severe heat conditions which is causing great inconvenience of the school-going children, all schools under government and private sector in Kamrup Metropolitan District will remain closed for two days. This order comes into force with immediate effect," stated the authority in an order issued today which was later cancelled. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperature in Guwahati will hover at 37.0 and 27.0 on August 27.

