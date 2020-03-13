Admire, respect civic body's work at Caddell Rd

Amidst a deluge of news reports about Coronavirus, a report in this paper detailed how Mumbai's cultural spine — the Shivaji Park-Dadar strip running from Mahim to Siddhivinayak — is getting a facelift. Pictures illustrated how civic officials are working to give the shabby backside of bus stops, some aesthetic appeal. At least two bus stops have been beautified with vertical gardens — with rows of small flowering plants being placed at the back.

Some other eye-catching measures are landscaping at the base of the trees. Little pathways and small cars on those roads add a pleasing touch. To be more inclusive, the footpath has guide tiles or tactiles for the blind. Several residents appreciated the makeover.

It is important that the high visibility strip gets new, exciting features but that people respect them too. A woman tried to filch a plant from the vertical garden at the bus stop but was caught and stopped. Use the new facilities with care, admire them, but do not deface or treat them with contempt or carelessness.

When the community treats these new facets with respect, discipline and decorum and contributes to maintenance, that pride is transferred to workers and officials. This is a huge boost for civic authorities, who are then galvanised into taking more creative action on the road.

This stretch is also a showcase for both international and domestic tourists, so an upgrade will surely enhance the appeal. So many cultural, religious and historical buildings on Caddell Road jostle alongside old residences, new-age buildings and food establishments. The road is a unique mix of the enterprise, history and the community spirit of Mumbai. This 'spine' should always be kept upright by citizens, who must ensure it is great to be from or in Dadar Mumbai-28.

