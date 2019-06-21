Admission process for professional courses on hold in Maharashtra

national

The new schedule will begin from June 24 and all students will have to redo the entire process from registration

In a major development, the entire process of admissions for engineering and other professional courses in the state has been put on hold, following constant complaints due to technical glitches in the system. The Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) that manages these admissions, late on Thursday took this decision after receiving several complaints of chaos at the Setu Suvidha Centres. The new schedule will begin from June 24 and all students will have to redo the entire process from registration.

A circular issued by the CET Cell read, 'Due to heavy load of traffic of applicants the server of the centralised admissions process was affected leading to technical glitches. We started receiving several complaints from candidates. Amid the technical issues it wouldn't be just to continue with the process of admissions and so it is put on hold for now.'

What was supposed to be a suvidha – facility –to ease the process of admissions to engineering colleges across the state, had proved to be a headache for students and their parents. The new system of Setu Suvidha Centres started by the CET this year for document verification was completely mismanaged, they alleged. Candidates and their parents were forced to stand for hours in queues to complete document verification, while technical glitches such as servers which were down and other issues also marred the process.

Troubled parents had spoken to mid-day about the chaos. A distressed parent, Atul Kurlekar, a resident of Kalyan, whose son had applied for admissions, said, "The process is really frustrating. After spending almost three hours on successfully completing the online registration, thanks to website full of glitches; now I am expected to spend another two hours at the Setu Suvidha Centre to complete the work of document verification."

Another parent, Girish Jadhav, a resident of Thane, said, "Earlier they tweaked the process at last minute asking us to register first online and then visit the Setu Suvidha Centres. It is because of this many of us who were already allotted a day for document verification had to reschedule the appointment."

