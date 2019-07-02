Admissions and examination postponed

national

It has been declared by DTE that document verification centres of Mumbai district will remain closed today

While all schools and colleges are to remain closed today, admissions procedures too of different courses have been put on hold for today after state government declared holiday today. Centralised admissions procedure is going on for at least 3-4 courses in Maharashtra including class XI, Engineering and medical. While class XI and Medical is yet in the online registration process, document verification centres are opened for engineering admissions. The entire process will be put on hold for today because it will be difficult for people to reach the help-centres.

The admissions process for engineering has been hence extended as all those who could not complete document verification today, will get to do it on July 5.

Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOl) at Mumbai University has cancelled examinations scheduled for today. PRO for IDOL, Vinod Malale said, " We had papers if the first and second year of BSc. in computer science scheduled for Tuesday which are postponed now. A revised timetable will be declared soon."

All practical and theory examinations in colleges affiliated to Mumbai University have also been postponed. New dates for these examinations will be declared soon by Mumbai University.

