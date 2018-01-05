Admissions on, but Mumbai University declares exam dates

As per statute, there has to be teaching of at least 90 days before an examination is held

Mumbai University

Mumbai University seems to have learnt no lessons from its massive bungling last year. Students of Post Graduate (PG) Law have been left stumped after the university announced their examination timetable, scheduled to start from January 17, despite the last round of admissions to the course beginning just last week.

As per statute, there has to be teaching of at least 90 days before an examination is held. In this academic year, the varsity has already postponed 3-4 examinations over the same reason after students and teachers wrote to the varsity authorities.

Because of the longest-ever delay in the declaration of results of the last semester, thanks to the chaotic new on-screen-marking (OSM) system, several course admission processes were delayed. Despite the academic year beginning late, the varsity has gone ahead and followed its usual structure to finalise timetables for examinations.

The university, in the past two months, has already carried out such re-arrangements of examinations for Masters in Public Relations, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Law, among others.

"Looks like the varsity has started a new trend where examinations are not very important events. The dates of examinations can be moved as and when requests come in," said one of the students from Mumbai University's LLM course.

"There should be enough time for teachers to cover the entire curriculum. Some students have joined the course only last week," another student said. Dr Arjun Ghatule, director of examinations and evaluations at Mumbai University, was unavailable for comment. However a senior level official from the examination section at the varsity, said, "We do not think there should be any issue as only a few students whose admissions were delayed will have to cope."