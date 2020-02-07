Adnan Sami is all set for a comeback with the song Tu Yaad Aaya

Lyricist Kunaal Vermaa turns solo composer with the single Tu Yaad Aaya, which has been rendered by Adnan Sami. "The melody was running in my head for a while. I recorded it and wrote the lyrics. Aditya Dev has arranged and produced the song. We've tried to keep the lyrics pure and magical with Adnan sir's insightful inputs," says Vermaa, whose numbers include Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavaan (2019) and Hasi Ban Gaye from Humari Adhuri Kahani (2015).

Tu Yaad Aya, directed by Arvindr Khaira, also marks Sami's return to the music scene after a long break. Tu Yaad Aaya is a contemporary melody, that has Adnan Sami's signature soulfulness.

Adnan shares, "I had voluntarily taken a sabbatical. Even though one may not actively work in the public eye, a composer, singer or any creative person would be toying with ideas of what do next. When the Padma Awards were announced recently, I was hit by a very delightful, a pleasant kind of shock. I was overwhelmed. I was engulfed by a deep sense of gratitude towards my country and my fans, who have all along appreciated my work and showered me with so much love and warmth in all these years."

He further adds, "I also felt bahot ho gaya aaram, I owe it to people who have given me so much to give them something back. Tu Yaad Aaya is my way of saying thank you to everyone for all the affection and love you have blessed me with for years."

