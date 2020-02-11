Search

Adnan Sami reveals why Arnab Goswami stayed silent on that flight and in that Kunal Kamra video

Updated: Feb 11, 2020, 13:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ever since comedian Kunal Kamra captured Arnab Goswami's video on that flight, the nation wants to know what made Goswami stay silent. And now, singer Adnan Sami spills the beans!

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter and Instagram Account/Adnan Sami
Ever since comedian Kunal Kamra captured Arnab Goswami's video on that flight, the nation wants to know what made Goswami stay silent. And now, singer Adnan Sami spills the beans! Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote- "I was just speaking to my dear friend, Arnab Goswami and couldn't help asking him how he remained so calm while he was verbally assaulted by a joker. We know you would want to know what Goswami said in his reply, well, it may leave you surprised but in all the good ways. [sic]"

Take a look at the tweet:

Well, finally a mystery has been solved! And for the uninitiated, Kamra was banned by as many as four airlines from flying with them, let's see how and when it all ends. 

