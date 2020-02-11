Adnan Sami reveals why Arnab Goswami stayed silent on that flight and in that Kunal Kamra video

Ever since comedian Kunal Kamra captured Arnab Goswami's video on that flight, the nation wants to know what made Goswami stay silent. And now, singer Adnan Sami spills the beans! Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote- "I was just speaking to my dear friend, Arnab Goswami and couldn't help asking him how he remained so calm while he was verbally assaulted by a joker. We know you would want to know what Goswami said in his reply, well, it may leave you surprised but in all the good ways. [sic]"

I was just speaking to my dear friend #ArnabGoswami & couldn’t help asking him how he remained so calm while he was being verbally assaulted by a joker. He said that since he’s a huge fan of Anthony Hopkins, he was watching “Two Popes” on @NetflixIndia!!

— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 9, 2020

Well, finally a mystery has been solved! And for the uninitiated, Kamra was banned by as many as four airlines from flying with them, let's see how and when it all ends.

