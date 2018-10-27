Adnan Sami: Social media interference is breach of freedom of speech

music

Adnan Sami says social media bullying is almost like a breach of human freedom of speech

Adnan Sami

Bollywood composer-singer Adnan Sami says social media bullying is almost like a breach of human freedom of speech. The Bhar do jholi singer on Friday said: "The kind of interference and judgements that happen on social media in general like some people chastising others for a simple statement or even a photograph are akin to a breach of human freedom of speech."

Adnan, of Pakistani descent, has often been a victim of social media bullying for putting out his views on platforms like Twitter. In 2017, he was trolled by Pakistani trolls. However, the 45-year-old singer has never shied away from professing his pride and high regard in being an Indian.

On the work front, he will be seen in Afghan - In Search of a Home, which revolves around an Afghan refugee who is forced to leave his land and ends up in a shelter in India. The process of travelling through the country and how his life changes forms the crux of the story.

This is the first time Adnan will be appearing as an actor in a film. He has appeared in several music videos of his own songs and shared screen space with film stars like Amitabh Bachchan in Kabhi nahin and Govinda in Lift karadey.

