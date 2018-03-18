Adnan Sami tells Pakistani fan: Eid doesn't just belong to you

Adnan Sami also told the fan from across the border that there are more Muslims in India than Pakistan



Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami, of Pakistani descent, told a fan from the neighbouring country that Eid does not just belong to him, but to the entire Muslim community around the world. The singer, who received his certificate of Indian citizenship in 2016, also requested the fan to refrain from making celebrations into an "Indo-Pak subject".

Adnan was in a festive mood on Sunday as he wished his 637,000 followers on Twitter Happy Gudi Padwa, Navratri and Ugadi.

Sending "love from Pakistan", a Twitter user wrote: "I hope you won't forget to wish us on Eid."

Adnan quickly responded to the fan saying: "My dear, Eid does not just belong to you, it belongs to the entire Muslim Ummah (community) around the world. Kindly refrain from making celebrations into an Indo-Pak subject! Incidentally, there are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan."

He concluded by adding a line from his song Kabhi to nazar milao.

