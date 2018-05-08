Adoor Gopalakrishnan says boycotting of National Awards 'understandable'

Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who in his glittering career extending close to five decades, has won 16 National Awards

Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan says the sentiments of those who boycotted the National Film Awards ceremony as a mark of resentment that the President wasn't handing over a chunk of the honours, are natural and understandable. Gopalakrishnan, who in his glittering career extending close to five decades, has won 16 National Awards, said here on Monday: "The feelings that they expressed are only natural and are understandable."

"If the President is able to be present for one hour only, then the programme could be held over two days. Everyone would certainly wish to receive the award from the President," added the 76-year-old, who is a Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awardee.

Last week, President Ram Nath Kovind gave away the awards to just 11 winners, while the rest of those who attended the event received the honour from Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani.

From among the fairly big contingent of award winners from the Malayalam film industry, veteran playback singer K.J. Yesudas and director Jayaraj, after expressing their displeasure against this decision, went and collected their award.

