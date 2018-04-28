Adorable! Janhvi Kapoor shares photo of sister Khushi's biceps

Sister Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the childhood photo of Khushi Kapoor



Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor uploaded her younger sister Khushi Kapoor's childhood photo on her Instagram account. She shared the picture of her sister when she was a little baby and staring mysteriously at the camera. Janhvi made sure that everyone notices her baby sister's biceps.

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor shared it as her Instagram story with too many animated photos on it and captioned it, "@khushi05k ft. biceps (sic)."

While Janhvi is awaiting her big Bollywood release, which is Karan Johar's Dhadak, sister Khushi Kapoor is pursuing her education. Recently, she had dolled up in a designer thread and looked completely Bollywood-ready! She had worn a high-slit sheer dress and curls, dark lip tint and looked extremely gorgeous.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor's film, Dhadak's shooting has been concluded. While Dhadak, which is the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat, will mark Janhvi's foray into Bollywood, Ishaan made his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's India-set movie Beyond The Clouds.

Sairat was critically acclaimed for its content and performances by newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. It was between the shoot of Dhadak that Janhvi's mother and veteran actress Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel. Janhvi put up a brave face and was back to shoot the film within a few days.

