Adrenaline rush
If you are an adventure freak or have been planning to go mountain-climbing since as long as you can remember, the Adventure Film Festival organised by The Himalayan Club might give you the boost you have needed all along.
"The festival includes a screening of short documentaries on women adventurers including mountaineers, mountain bikers, snow boarders and a woman sherpa.
It will be followed by The Dawn Wall, a long documentary on the story of the climb [by Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson] in El Capitan, Yosemite National Park," informs Nandini Purandare, honorary secretary of the 90-year-old club, and honorary editor of The Himalayan Journal.
ON November 4, 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm
AT St Andrews Auditorium, 55, Saint Dominic Road, Bandra West
Register himalayanclub.org/payments/
Entry Rs 250
