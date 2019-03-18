Adult Film star Mia Khalifa breaks hearts as gets engaged to boyfriend Robert Sandberg
Adult film star-turned-sports commentator Mia Khalifa said yes to longtime Swedish chef boyfriend Robert Sandberg's proposal. Mia broke many hearts as she git officially engaged to her beau Sandberg over a wonderful dinner
Former adult film star-turned-sports commentator Mia Khalifa literally broke quite a few hearts after she announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Chef Robert Sandberg. Chef Sandberg who hails from Sweden proposed Mia in Chicago over dinner. Robert Sandberg revealed how he proposed Lebanese-American star Mia Khalifa over dinner.
We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES! The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a “new serving”. Mia was to curious and to eager to taste so she started to eat the inedible ingredients. I told her not do it and then I put the ring on the finger. I love you so muchâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ Thank you @chefjohnshields and team for a really good night and for making this happen. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #happydays
Robert took to Instagram and posted pictures of the two with Mia posing with the ring. Sandberg wrote: We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES!
Sandberg hid the ring in a bowl of dried ingredients and as Mia Khalifa was about to eat the ring, Sandberg went on his knees and proposed to her on the spot. And to Robert's proposal, Mia said 'Yes'!
Such a perfect night. @miakhalifa almost fainted ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ
Sandberg shared another post on Instagram in which Mia is seen blushing and all over the moon as the two love birds share a hearty laugh. While sharing the post on Instagram, Sandberg wrote: Such a perfect night. Mia Khalifa almost fainted.
I have been getting flooded with questions about it, so I thought I’d share with y’all the story... Where the ring comes from doesn’t matter as long as you get to spend the rest of your life with the person you love, but this time, it means more. @hartmanns_official is my favorite jeweler in the entire world. . . My first trip to Copenhagen in June to visit Robert, I went with just his boss to help him set up snacks for an event they were having at @hartmanns_official, and while he was catching up with his longtime friend, the owner, I perused and somehow found myself in front of the case with the engagement rings. I jokingly tried one on, like any girl would do... Later that day when we were back at Kong Hans, @robertsandberg’s boss, @mark_lundgaard teased me in front of Robert and asked if I’d told him what I had been trying on, and I turned beet red ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ. . . In October, I went back (this time with Robert) wanting to invest in my first pair of Diamond earrings. The owner was helping me make my final decision on a gorgeous round pair of champagne colored diamond studs with a halo setting when at the end he turned to Robert and said “you know where to come when you’re ready to pop the question” and winked at him, and we both turned bright red!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ . . . @hartmanns_official is a magical place in the heart of Copenhagen, the city we fell in love, the city that brought us together. The staff is so hospitable and sweet, you feel like you’re walking into someone’s (very chic) home. The level of care, not just for you, but for the diamonds they curate for their collections is unmatched in clarity and design. The elegant, timeless, clean Scandinavian eye of all of their pieces is what sticks out to me the most, and now I have the most meaningful piece of jewelry any woman can wear to remind me of those beautiful days in the worlds best city. Thank you, @hartmanns_official for helping my fiancé tirelessly (it arrived at his doorstep from across the world in 2 days)!, and for creating my dream ring. We can’t wait to come back and see you next time we are in CPH!
Mia Khalifa took to Instagram to confirm the news as she shared a picture where she is seen shown flaunting her fingers with the ring on it. It seems Mia was not at all ready and expecting the surprise and in one of the post, she wrote that Robert has planted the seed so deep in my mind for so long that he hates restaurant proposals so I never, EVER, saw this coming. I love y’all so much! Thank you!
Check Mia Khalifa's adorable post here:
Thank you a million times over for the entire team at @smythchicago for helping @robertsandberg propose ðÂÂÂÂ♥ï¸ÂÂ this trip and dinner was supposed to celebrate him getting his visa! Robert has planted the seed so deep in my mind for so long that he hates restaurant proposals so I never, EVER, saw this coming. I love y’all so much! Thank you! @smythchicago @chefjohnshields @officialchrisgerber @richieribando @povdejackee #StockholmSyndrome
Ever since the couple broke the news on social media, Mia Khalifa's fans have been pouring out their wishes and blessings on the couple. While many who have been left heartbroken took to the comment section in order to express their agony.
