Adult Film star Mia Khalifa breaks hearts as gets engaged to boyfriend Robert Sandberg

Adult film star-turned-sports commentator Mia Khalifa said yes to longtime Swedish chef boyfriend Robert Sandberg's proposal. Mia broke many hearts as she git officially engaged to her beau Sandberg over a wonderful dinner

Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg. Pic/Instagram

Former adult film star-turned-sports commentator Mia Khalifa literally broke quite a few hearts after she announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Chef Robert Sandberg. Chef Sandberg who hails from Sweden proposed Mia in Chicago over dinner. Robert Sandberg revealed how he proposed Lebanese-American star Mia Khalifa over dinner.

Robert took to Instagram and posted pictures of the two with Mia posing with the ring. Sandberg wrote: We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES!

Sandberg hid the ring in a bowl of dried ingredients and as Mia Khalifa was about to eat the ring, Sandberg went on his knees and proposed to her on the spot. And to Robert's proposal, Mia said 'Yes'!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Sandberg (@robertsandberg) onMar 16, 2019 at 11:12am PDT

Sandberg shared another post on Instagram in which Mia is seen blushing and all over the moon as the two love birds share a hearty laugh. While sharing the post on Instagram, Sandberg wrote: Such a perfect night. Mia Khalifa almost fainted.

Mia Khalifa took to Instagram to confirm the news as she shared a picture where she is seen shown flaunting her fingers with the ring on it. It seems Mia was not at all ready and expecting the surprise and in one of the post, she wrote that Robert has planted the seed so deep in my mind for so long that he hates restaurant proposals so I never, EVER, saw this coming. I love y’all so much! Thank you!

Check Mia Khalifa's adorable post here:

Ever since the couple broke the news on social media, Mia Khalifa's fans have been pouring out their wishes and blessings on the couple. While many who have been left heartbroken took to the comment section in order to express their agony.

