Adult movie star Kendra Lust likes Real Madrid's James Rodriguez?

Colombian footballer James Rodriguez has been linked to porn star Kendra Lust after she tweeted to wish the Real Madrid player on his birthday. James, who turned 29 on July 12, started following Kendra, 41, on Twitter in 2018 after his split from Daniela Ospina.

This is not the first time they are said to have a liking for each other. In 2018, Kendra, who is married to Charles Cleve Mason, tagged James in a video of herself twerking which sparked rumours of them being attracted to each other.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, her social media activity has indicated that the adult movie star has a soft corner for the footballer. Wishing James, Kendra wrote: "Happy birthday @jamesrodriguez hope it was a good [party emoji]!" Reacting to her tweet, an online user replied: "I once heard James Rodriguez is @KendraLust crush and they both follow each other on IG and Twitter, hmmm I know something's up." While another one wrote: "This has been going on for two years now." And a third one said: "Bruh this is the biggest win of 2020."

