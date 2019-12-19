Adult star Kiara Mia takes credit for San Francisco 49ers' splendid NFL season win

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Porn star Kiara Mia recently claimed that she is the reason for her boyfriend and NFL star Jimmy Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers's winning form this season. Kiara, 43, and Garoppolo, 28, have been dating each other since last year. But her association with the quarterback was not received well by fans who blamed her for the team's poor show last season. But this season it's a different story with the team putting up a much better performance on course to the Super Bowl finals to be held next year.

And Mia said all credit goes to her. "Did I not say everything I touch turns to gold? He's phenomenal, he's talented, he's a born star. I told you he'd kill it—I declared they were going to the Super Bowl," Kiara was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates