Adult video row: Shilpa Shinde gives apt response to Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde was embroiled in an MMS scandal last year. However, she has posted a video on her Twitter handle and says that it's an imposter



Shilpa Shinde

A few days ago, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde posted a video on her social media handle. The video, she states is her defense over the adult video that surfaced online, reportedly featuring her during Bigg Boss tenure. The video has Shilpa's lookalike. To which, Shilpa Shinde's arch-rival, Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal took to their respective social media handles to criticize the post.

However, knowing Shilpa Shinde, she wouldn't take this in silence and gave it back to the couple. She gave them a befitting reply.

Those who think am wrong, where were u, when such wrong videos made viral.

Media took no time in making it viral that time, where r they today?

Thanks SM for giving me platform to speak the truth — Shilpa Shinde. Risk everything...Regret nothing... (@ShindeShilpaS) April 22, 2018

This response came after Rocky had written, "@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she's the imposter u claim why don't u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb? (sic)"

@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she’s the imposter u claim why don’t u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb? https://t.co/o04BUqh4Kf — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 21, 2018

Immediately after Rocky's post, girlfriend Hina Khan joined in and wrote, "Sad..anyone's fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Especially in these times, real life is not a reality show!(sic)"

Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show ! https://t.co/T4mro52L5t — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 21, 2018

This is the video that Shilpa Shinde had posted.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shinde was embroiled in an MMS scandal last year, where she was seen with a man in an awkward position. The video immediately had gone viral.

