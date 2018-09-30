Advani wins bronze in Asian Snooker Tour

other-sports

The Indian appeared off-colour a day after storming into the semi-final

Pankaj Advani

Nineteen-time world champion Pankaj Advani settled for a bronze in the Asian 10-red Snooker after losing to Ireland's Brendan O'Donoghue 5-0 in the semi-final here Saturday.

The Indian appeared off-colour a day after storming into the semi-final. The first frame saw O'Donoghue score two 20-plus breaks to win it 48-1. In the second, a break of 61 made it 2-0. The third frame was a close encounter but with a fluke snooker from the Irish cueist, the scores swung in his favour, helping him extend the lead.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever