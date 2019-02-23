Adventure beckons: Top activities in the silver state of Nevada

lifestyle

Whether you want to soar high above the mountains, explore the wild side or get your feet wet with some water-sport activities, Nevada provides adventure options for everyone.

Top activities in Nevada

Nevada is a dust-kicking, breathtaking, awe-inspiring, mountain-filled marvel just waiting to be discovered. The state’s extraordinary landscape and natural resources provide a perfect backdrop for adventure enthusiasts. It doesn’t really matter what you’re doing, as long as you take a sense of adventure, a willingness to jump in with both feet, and a way to record these once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Whether you want to soar high above the mountains, explore the wild side or get your feet wet with some water-sport activities, Nevada provides adventure options for everyone.

Wildlife

With varied terrain including everything from deserts to lakes and mountains to valleys, Nevada is home to hundreds of species of birds, bear, fish, lions, deer, elk, and everything in between. Throughout Nevada, you will find habitats, preserves, and refuges dedicated to wildlife conservation and viewing. Explore the Silver State’s wild side and you’ll find that our animals, plants, and birds are both beautiful and exciting to watch.

As ominous as it sounds, Death Valley National park is a remarkable landscape of unmatched beauty, characterized by miles of deep sand dunes, colorful rocks and canyons, and assortment of endemic wildlife and one-of-a-kind evaporative salt element. While, the Flamingo Resort is home to a flock of live Chilean flamingos, as well as a collection of other feathered friends.

Safe Haven Wildlife Sanctuary, on the other hand, is a non-profit wild animal sanctuary located in Imlay, Nevada. The sanctuary is currently home to bobcats, cougars, African lions, tigers, African servals, foxes and more. Many of the animals have arrived from illegal breeding sites or abusive conditions.

Water Sports

With Lake Tahoe and the Truckee River in northern Nevada, Lake Mead and the Colorado River in southern Nevada, and a plethora of lakes and rivers in between, Nevada is home to some of the most beautiful lakes and rivers in the country – perfect for water-sport adventures. Whether you enjoy open-water paddling, white-water rafting, or scuba diving, Nevada’s incredible lakes and rivers will whet your adventure appetite.

Experience the scenic and beautiful Lake Tahoe shoreline from the unique perspective of a kayak! Kayaking tours cover comprehensive paddling instructions, include an excellent lunch on the beach, and allow guests to take in the view of the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountain range, as well as peer into the crystal-clear waters of Lake Tahoe. Or visit Lahontan Reservoir, with 69 miles of shoreline, covering 12,000 surface acres when full and features fishing, boating, and waterskiing. Canoeing from Fort Churchill to the lake makes for a great day trip when conditions allow.

Off Roading

Nevada’s public lands offer nearly unlimited off-roading All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) adventures. Sand, dirt, creeks, or mud. Nevada has a trail or backcountry byway for you to explore. Whether you take a leisurely ATV ride through fall foliage in the mountains or experience the rush of riding through dried up riverbeds on your dirt bike, off-roading in Nevada will turn your adventure into the experience of a lifetime.

Zero1 Desert Adventures is Las Vegas' premiere desert off-road experience. Set in the beautiful Mojave Desert just 20 minutes from the Strip, Zero1 offers two-hour, three-hour, and half-day excursions. Drivers are assigned their own Polaris RZR XP1000 in a guided tour through scenic and challenging trails. Make your next visit to Las Vegas a true adventure!

If you’re planning only one off-the-Strip excursion, head for the fascinating and historic community of Goodsprings for an action-packed afternoon of off-roading with Vegas Off Road Tours. The tour begins at the World Famous Pioneer Saloon, the oldest bar in southern Nevada. The tour typically lasts around 2.5 hours of in-seat driving time, taking you up and around the historic hills surrounding Goodsprings.

Hiking

Whether you are casually seeking a leisurely walk or a serious trekker looking for a challenge, Nevada's trails offer thousands of miles of the best hikes with amazing surroundings and scenery. Everything from desert to lush meadows, mountains to valleys, and rivers to lakes, Nevada has a trail for you.

Some of the best hiking is off trail, where you can easily follow canyon bottoms, wander over salt flats, or climb sand dunes. The canyon hikes are short, so relaxed hikers can be finished in a few hours, and the more adventurous can pick a hike in the morning and still have time for another in the afternoon.

Three miles from the Death Valley National Park’s hub at Furnace Creek Ranch is Golden Canyon, the most popular hike. The Golden Canyon hike starts in the narrows, then widens as you wander through a dramatic landscape of what looks like vanilla fudge swirl with views dominated by aptly named Red Cathedral and the distinctive Manly Beacon.

The Mosaic Canyon trail begins just a few miles from Stovepipe Wells. Named for the mosaic-like rock formations found in the canyon, the best part of this hike (up to four miles roundtrip) is the first half-mile, featuring narrow canyon walls with rock polished smoothly into marble and short fascinating scrambles through tight passageways.

Camping

Thanks to Nevada's diverse terrain, many of the state's campgrounds and RV facilities are open year-round (weather permitting). Pitch a tent on the shores of Lake Tahoe, use a hookup at the Valley of Fire's full-service RV facility, or spend a night in a yurt at Cave Lake State Park.

Rent a fully outfitted camper van that is equipped with beds, refrigerators, kitchens and more. You can also visit the Angel Lake Scenic Byway, a spectacular 12-mile route through beautiful landscape, offering plenty of options for hiking, picnicking and camping. En route to Angel Lake, the byway's end, the surrounding mountains feature scarps and spires shooting into the sky. Eight miles towards the lake is Angel Creek, a popular campground. At the top of the road sits Angel Lake Recreation Area, a 26-site campground and popular site for day use and picnicking. Potable water, picnic tables and restroom facilities are available at the campground. If you feel like hiking, try the Greys Lake Trailhead, a well-maintained trail that leads six miles to Greys Lake, or a quick one-mile trip to Smith Lake.

Cycling/Biking

Nevada has thousands of miles of routes and trails for bikers and cyclists of all levels to explore. From mountain switchbacks and creek-cut valley single-track, to ribbons of highways and gravel backcountry roads, there are zero limits to where you can go—and no shortage of spectacular scenery and breathtaking views to keep you going.

The Barnes Canyon mountain bike trails offer something for everyone. From fast and flowy, to rocky and technical, beginners to advanced riders will find fun and challenging experience. There are several loop options that get more difficult and technical the higher up the canyon rim you go. Users will experience the solitude, adventure, and fun while exploring the unique geology and topography just 4 miles from the City of Caliente.

Besides this, the non-motorized River Mountains Loop Trail (RMLT) offers 34 miles of hiking, biking, and horseback riding. The trail has become a destination trail in the cycling world, attracting worldwide travelers. It offers fantastic views of the Las Vegas Valley, Lake Las Vegas, Lava Butte, the Muddy Mountains, and the Eldorado Valley. It runs parallel to the historic Boulder City/State of Nevada tourist Railroad.

Helicopter Ride

View scenic Lake Tahoe from one of the safest and quietest helicopters in the industry. Flight training, aerial photography, and unique wedding experiences are also offered.

The helicopter rides offer tourists a chance to view scenic Lake Tahoe and the beautiful Sierra Nevada. Visitors will experience a breathtaking flight over the most beautiful scenery in the Western United States; whether it is a journey to the Grand Canyon, a flight over the Las Vegas Strip or witnessing the beauty of the southwest. With all the lakes, rivers, waterfalls and often snow-capped peaks – the Sierra Nevada contains some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. Travelers can relax in roomy and, comfortable cabins and enjoy 180-degree views of the scenic beauty.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mr. Sunil Puri

Tel: +91-7290050760

Email: spuri@sarthaglobal.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates