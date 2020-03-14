Adversity on and off the field for Over-50 Indian team

India lost their second game of the Over-50's cricket World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday, going down by four wickets to Pakistan after their eight-wicket loss to England in the opening game on Wednesday.

Adversity prevails off the field as well. Team member Aadil Chagla told mid-day earlier this week that he found himself out of the 16-member squad without explanation and two players—Fabion Heaton and Krishnan Subramaniam—were included. Chagla did not feature in the team that took on England and emphasised that he had attended the selection trials in Mumbai, got selected and trained hard for the tournament and hence was utterly disappointed to find himself out of the mix.

Chagla also alleged that the team for the first game was announced on a Whatsapp group and not at a team meeting. mid-day sought captain Shailendra Singh's version on Chagla's grouse. The following day Chagla informed this correspondent that he is back in the 16. On Friday, Singh announced he was stepping down as captain and player. Head coach Ajoy Roy stepped down as well.

In a statement, Singh said that he was forced to make certain selections: "I have backed out because my team from India was being compromised due to the actions of a senior member of the Over 50's World Cup Committee, in the presence of the Veterans Cricket Association of South Africa. I was asked that I must include and play two specific players in the two out of the next four round robin matches [v Pakistan, SA, Wales and Namibia]."

On Friday, Chagla opened the batting for the Indian team against Pakistan and scored 17 off 52 balls. His opening partner Sanjay Beri smashed 38 off 43 balls with five fours and a six.

Former Mumbai all-rounder Iqbal Khan scored a half-century and so did PG Sunder as India scored 193-7 in 45 overs which the Pakistanis went past with four wickets to spare in the final over.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates