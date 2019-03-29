Advertisement on train coaches to raise voter awareness

national

A porter walks past the Kerala Express train decked up with posters for voter awareness campaign, ahead of its flag off ceremony by Election Commission of India, at New Delhi railway station, in New Delhi/ PTI

New Delhi: The Railways has put advertisements on train coaches in its efforts to raise voter awareness on directions of the Election Commission of India.

The Railways is putting with vinyl wrappings appealing citizens above 18 years to exercise their voting rights in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The first such train, Kerala Express, set off from New Delhi Railway Station to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The country will vote to elect its new government in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

