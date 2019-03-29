Advertisement on train coaches to raise voter awareness

Published: Mar 29, 2019, 23:02 IST | ANI

The Railways is putting with vinyl wrappings appealing citizens above 18 years to exercise their voting rights in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections

Advertisement on train coaches to raise voter awareness
A porter walks past the Kerala Express train decked up with posters for voter awareness campaign, ahead of its flag off ceremony by Election Commission of India, at New Delhi railway station, in New Delhi/ PTI

New Delhi: The Railways has put advertisements on train coaches in its efforts to raise voter awareness on directions of the Election Commission of India.

The Railways is putting with vinyl wrappings appealing citizens above 18 years to exercise their voting rights in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The first such train, Kerala Express, set off from New Delhi Railway Station to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The country will vote to elect its new government in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

keralanew delhinational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lesser known facts about the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK