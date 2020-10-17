Advocate Gharat's pending dues cleared by Maharashtra government

A DAY after mid-day published story of 'non-payment' of fees to Pradeep Gharat, a senior counsellor and Special public prosecutor in the murder case of Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Gore-Bidre, Maharashtra government sanctioned the bills on Friday.

Advocate Gharat and sources in the Navi Mumbai Police confirmed the development.

Gharat was appointed as a Special public prosecutor in Ashwini Gore-Bidre case in May 2019. But even 17 months later, Gharat hadn't been paid. In January 2020, he wrote to the Navi Mumbai police about his payment issues and had threatened to stop appearing before the court in the Gore-Bidre case. The state government wrote back to him assuring that his issue would be resolved.

mid-day on October 16 reported on the non-payment following which government officials initiated his payment process. "We received the information that bills have been passed and we will soon release the funds," a source in Navi Mumbai police confirmed. "We processed the request as early as possible and it was sanctioned by the government on Friday," he added.

Gharat said, "I received a call from Navi Mumbai police that my bills have been cleared and the funds will be released as soon as possible."

